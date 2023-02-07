News you can trust since 1832
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aylesbury man charged on suspicion of dealing crack cocaine and cocaine

He was arrested after being pulled over by police on the M40

By James Lowson
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine and crack cocaine yesterday morning (6 February).

The 39-year-old from Aylesbury was subsequently charged and is due to appear in court today.

He was pulled over by officers from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit just after 11am on the M40.

He was charged yesterday
Most Popular
Read More
CCTV image released after axe-wielding robber steals cigarettes and cash from ga...

The Aylesbury man was searched and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

Thames Valley Police states that more drugs were found on his person after a further search.

Late in the day he was formally charged with possession with the intent to supply cocaine, crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

He spent the night in police custody ahead of his hearing today.