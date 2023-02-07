Aylesbury man charged on suspicion of dealing crack cocaine and cocaine
He was arrested after being pulled over by police on the M40
A man from Aylesbury was arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine and crack cocaine yesterday morning (6 February).
The 39-year-old from Aylesbury was subsequently charged and is due to appear in court today.
He was pulled over by officers from the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit just after 11am on the M40.
The Aylesbury man was searched and subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
Thames Valley Police states that more drugs were found on his person after a further search.
Late in the day he was formally charged with possession with the intent to supply cocaine, crack cocaine, and possession of criminal property.
He spent the night in police custody ahead of his hearing today.