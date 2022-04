Kedar Camron-Lewis, aged 18, of Avalon Street, Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of rape today (21/4).

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

It is in connection with an incident in the Walton Street car park sometime between 6.30pm and 7.50pm on 12 April.

Walton Street Car Park, Aylesbury