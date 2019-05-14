Aylesbury man banned from town shops following anti-social behaviour

An Aylesbury man has been issued with a criminal behaviour order for anti-social behaviour while shoplifting.

Shayne Baldwin, 43, of Robinson Close, has been banned from entering shops in the Broadfields area of town under the terms of the order.

Shayne Baldwin has been hit with a CBO following incidents of anti-social behaviour while shoplifting in Aylesbury

Baldwin pleaded guilty to four counts of shoplifting and was found guilty of a fifth count following offences in Aylesbury and Tring.

The order is in place until 9 May 2022 and under its conditions Baldwin

> Must not enter the mapped area (pictured) including all shops in Broadfields

> Must not enter the One Stop store in Meadowcroft, Aylesbury

A map showing part of the area that Shayne Baldwin has been banned from

> Must not remain on any land or premises having been asked to leave by the owner or occupier (or by someone acting on their behalf).

PC Dean Kingham of the problem solving team said: “This CBO was sought as a result of Shayne Baldwin causing numerous shops, customers and staff anti-social behaviour while shoplifting.

“Breaching any of the conditions of the CBO could result in a fine or imprisonment.

“I hope this order is seen as a warning to others and shows that we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour - we will act.”