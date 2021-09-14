Aylesbury man avoids jail after being found guilty of making indecent images of children

A man from Aylesbury has been given a suspended sentence for making indecent images of children.

Lee Joseph, aged 31, formerly of Eastern Street, Aylesbury, was convicted on three counts of making indecent images of minors.

As well as the suspended sentence, Joseph has given a supervision order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police discovered images of young children being sexually abused on Joseph's phone

On 25 June, a jury unanimously found the 31-year-old guilty of making indecent photographs of a child at Category A, B and C.

He was tried at Amersham Law Courts, where he returned for sentencing last week.

The supervision order will last for two years, he must also complete a 15-day rehabilitation stint.

The Sexual Harm Prevention Order prevents Joseph from accessing the internet without police knowledge.

He is also barred from using any form of deletion or encryption software, or use of any form of remote storage or possess a device capable of storing images without police permission.

The Thames Valley Police discovered that Joseph downloaded indecent images of children to a phone between 26 July 2018 and 8 August 2018.

Officers seized the Aylesbury man's phone, during an unrelated investigation, it was then that the police discovered 15 indecent images.

These images were categorised between A and C. Category A relates to images involving penetrative sexual activity or sadism. B, images involving non-penetrative sexual activity. C, relates to indecent images not falling within categories A or B.

A download of Joseph’s phone revealed various searches relating to a sexual interest in children.

He pleaded not guilty in court, but a jury convicted him following a two-day trial.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lacey of Aylesbury CID said: “The device seized from Lee Joseph was found to contain vile and sickening images of very young children being sexually abused – some of which were in Category A, meaning they contain penetrative sexual activity with children.

“Joseph lied throughout his police interviews, and during his trial even continued to lie to the jury about his sexual interest in children, and the internet searches he made around this. “I am pleased he has been found guilty of these offences, and has now been sentenced.

“I am particularly satisfied he has now been placed on the sex offenders’ register, and is subject to a lengthy court order aimed at preventing further offending of this nature.

“I hope Joseph engages with the rehabilitation programme imposed by the court, and that it prevents him from engaging in this disgusting activity in the future.

“Downloading indecent child images is far from a victimless crime. In order for such images to be created, real children have been subjected to harrowing abuse at the hands of adults. “While people continue to search for, and look at such images, there will be an ongoing demand for their creation, which puts vulnerable children at increased risk.