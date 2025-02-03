Aylesbury man arrested on suspicion of dealing cocaine in nearby village
Thames Valley Police announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man from Aylesbury who was cuffed yesterday (2 February).
He was stopped by police officers when he was driving a car along Kempster Way, Weston Turville. Police officers searched his car and then arrested him on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply cocaine.
A spokesperson for the police force confirmed the suspect was released and the investigation is ongoing.
They added: “If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”