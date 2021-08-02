Aylesbury man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape in connection to late night sexual assault
A 25-year-old woman was attacked near to the Whiteleaf Centre.
A 29-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, after a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.
Thames Valley Police arrested the man in connection to a sexual assault which took place at around 10:30pm on Saturday June 19 near to the Whiteleaf Centre on Manor House Close and Dennis Street in Aylesbury.
The 29-year-old has been released on bail until August 25.
A police spokesperson had the following statement regarding the case: "Thames Valley Police released CCTV images of a man that officers believed may have vital information about the offence.
"The force no longer needs to make that appeal, but would like to thank the public and media for sharing the appeal."