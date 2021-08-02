Aylesbury man arrested on suspicion of attempted rape in connection to late night sexual assault

A 29-year-old man from Aylesbury has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, after a 25-year-old woman was sexually assaulted.

Thames Valley Police arrested the man in connection to a sexual assault which took place at around 10:30pm on Saturday June 19 near to the Whiteleaf Centre on Manor House Close and Dennis Street in Aylesbury.

The 29-year-old has been released on bail until August 25.

A police spokesperson had the following statement regarding the case: "Thames Valley Police released CCTV images of a man that officers believed may have vital information about the offence.