Aylesbury man arrested for allegedly flying drone near Windsor Castle ahead of Donald Trump visit

A man from Aylesbury has been arrested in connection with the UK’s additional security restrictions put in place for Donald Trump’s visit.

A 37-year-old from the town, has been arrested for allegedly breaching a restricted air zone set up by the police around Windsor Castle.

Today, the Aylesbury man was the second person handcuffed for allegedly flying a drone too close to the Royal residence, after a 37-year-old from Brentford was also arrested for allegedly committing the same offence.

Thames Valley Police says the suspected breaches were not linked.

US president Donald Trump. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is due to arrive in Windsor Castle this evening and has arranged to stay with key Royal Family members including King Charles III, the Queen Consort, and the Prince and Princess of Wales for two days.

It is the first state visit the US President has made since he was voted back into the White House for a second term in 2023, which began last year.

Last week, after details of Mr Trump’s two-day visit were confirmed, which include a stop at the Prime Minister’s residence in Aylesbury Vale at the Chequers estate, Thames Valley Police confirmed a number of special measures it was carrying out to maintain order.

These included setting up strict airspace restrictions which are in place until Mr Trump flies back to America on Thursday. Thames Valley Police has set up similar restrictions around Chequers.

The airspace restriction map released by Thames Valley Police

Police officers mounted on horses, additional armed patrols, and the use of drones in and around Windsor, are other tactical measures being used by the police force this week.

Thames Valley Police Inspector Matthew Wilkinson said: “In line with standard protocol for events of this magnitude, a strict airspace restriction is now in effect.

“This measure is essential to ensure the safety of both the local community and all attendees of the state visit.

“We expect full cooperation from the public and will not hesitate to take enforcement action where necessary. We appreciate your understanding and compliance during this significant state occasion.”

Thames Valley Police is advising that further information regarding the restrictions can be found on the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) website.