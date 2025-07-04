Aylesbury man arrested after alleged broad daylight sexual assault incidents involving children

The incidents took place at Buckingham Park Community Centre

A man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation launched in Aylesbury.

The arrest relates to an incident reported in Aylesbury yesterday evening when it is claimed that a man was inappropriately touching children.

Thames Valley Police is investigating reports that at around 6:30pm, a man was seen giving children food and touching them over their clothing at Buckingham Park Community Centre.

A 41-year-old man from Watermead, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and was held in police custody overnight, where he remains at this time.

Thames Valley Police wants to hear from people who may have been in the Buckingham Park area at the time.

Lead Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Graham Horton said: “We are carrying out a thorough investigation following this concerning incident.

“An arrest has been made and we are looking for anyone else who saw what happened to please talk to us.

“If anyone has information they can call 101 reference 43250332881 or they can add details to our online reporting form.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”