Aylesbury man, 80, jailed for life after murdering neighbour with hammer and knife in 'distressing' attack

A man from Aylesbury, who is 80 years old, has been given a life sentence for killing his neighbour in a ‘distressing’ arranged attack.

Today, Peter Kindell of Silverdale Close, Aylesbury, was sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court to a mandatory life sentence of at least 22 years.

He was found guilty via unanimous jury verdict following a trial at the same court on June 26.

On 3 January this year at around 4.30pm in Silverdale Close, Kindell launched what the prosecution described as a ferocious attack on 76-year-old John Jones, with a hammer in the lobby of the flats.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that during the attack, two women intervened, and Kindell briefly left the scene, going home.

However, while these two were providing care and first aid for Mr Jones and were on the phone to the ambulance service, Kindell returned, armed with a knife.

The court heard that Kindell then fatally stabbed his neighbour. Kindell was arrested soon after and Thames Valley Police has confirmed he made no comment to most questions during interrogations. In court, he claimed that he killed Mr Jones due to diminished responsibility.

However, the prosecution did not accept this defence, with the case being that Kindell and Mr Jones had been involved in a long-running dispute.

Thames Valley Police discovered that there was research and planning from Kindell into how he could kill his neighbour.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “John Jones was a much loved man, and his loss has devastated his family and his friends.

“Kindell’s actions are beyond comprehension and there can be no excuses for what he did. The intent and level of violence which he inflicted on John was ferocious in nature, and Kindell has now been held fully accountable and sentenced to life imprisonment.

“It is unlikely that Kindell will ever be released from custody. I know that no sentence will ever serve as solace to John’s family and friends.

“I would again like to publicly acknowledge and praise the courage and selflessness of the two members of the public who went to John’s aid. They put themselves in danger to try to help John, and their bravery is not to be underestimated.

“John’s family have been remarkably dignified throughout the course of this investigation, and I hope that they will, in time, be able to move on with their lives in the best way that they can. I would ask for their privacy to be respected while they grieve and come to terms with what has been a harrowing year for them all.”