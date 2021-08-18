A 51-year-old was arrested in Aylesbury yesterday (August 17) on suspicion of supplying class A and B drugs.

Officers arrested the man on Oxford Road just after 3pm, he was arrested on suspicion of being in possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin.

The Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team then travelled to the man's address where they discovered a small hydroponic cannabis cultivation set up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police arrested a 51-year-old in Aylesbury yesterday

Suspecting the man could be growing the drug, they also arrested him on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.

Thames Valley Police confirmed the man has since been released, whilst an investigation into the case is ongoing.