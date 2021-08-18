Aylesbury man, 51, arrested on suspicion of supplying heroin and cannabis
Officers suspect he was growing cannabis at his property.
A 51-year-old was arrested in Aylesbury yesterday (August 17) on suspicion of supplying class A and B drugs.
Officers arrested the man on Oxford Road just after 3pm, he was arrested on suspicion of being in possession with the intent to supply Class A drugs, namely heroin.
The Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team then travelled to the man's address where they discovered a small hydroponic cannabis cultivation set up.
Suspecting the man could be growing the drug, they also arrested him on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the man has since been released, whilst an investigation into the case is ongoing.
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson advised: "If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111."