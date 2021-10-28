Aylesbury man, 28, found guilty of rape after 'lengthy investigation'

A man from Aylesbury has been found unanimously guilty of rape relating to an incident nearly four years ago.

Last Friday (October 22), following a four-day trial the jury reached its verdict and Callum Leslie was found guilty of one count of rape.

Leslie is 28 and of Prebendal Avenue in Aylesbury, his hearing took place at Aylesbury Crown Court.

In the courts

The rape happened following a night out in town on 23 November 2017.

Leslie met his victim while on his night out, he would finish his evening by raping her in her own home. The offence took place during the early hours of the following morning.

Leslie wasn't charged by Thames Valley Police until 19 April 2021.

His return date at court for sentencing hasn't been set yet.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Justine Haw, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “After a very lengthy investigation starting in 2017, during which the victim has shown incredible courage and resilience, I am pleased that justice has been achieved with Leslie being convicted of this heinous sexually violent crime.

“At no point has he shown any remorse for his actions and he has caused ongoing suffering for the victim through her having to stand in court giving intimate personal detail.