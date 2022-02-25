Aylesbury man, 20, jailed for dealing crack cocaine and heroin

A 20-year-old from Aylesbury was sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment on drug dealing charges yesterday (24 February).

Muhammed Hamza of Belgrave Road, was sentenced at an Aylesbury Crown Court hearing.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply, one relating to crack cocaine, the other regarded heroin.

Muhammed Hamza

Hamza submitted his guilty plea at a hearing at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 13 January.

He was arrested one day prior, at around 2.25pm the 20-year-old was seen getting out of a taxi on Meadowcroft, Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police Officers found £1,400 worth of crack cocaine and heroin and a large quantity of money in Hamza’s possession during a search.

PC Gary Ratcliffe, of the Stronghold team based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Illegal drug supply will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending.

“Through Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.