Aylesbury man, 20, arrested on cocaine dealing charges
He remains under police investigation
A 20-year-old from Aylesbury was arrested yesterday (7 March) on cocaine dealing charges, Thames Valley Police confirmed today.
He was stopped by the police on Holland Road just before 5pm.
Following a search the police arrested the 20-year-old on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply cocaine.
The authorities released the man, but confirmed he remains under investigation.
A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.
"You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."