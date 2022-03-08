Aylesbury man, 20, arrested on cocaine dealing charges

He remains under police investigation

By James Lowson
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 11:32 am

A 20-year-old from Aylesbury was arrested yesterday (7 March) on cocaine dealing charges, Thames Valley Police confirmed today.

He was stopped by the police on Holland Road just before 5pm.

Following a search the police arrested the 20-year-old on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply cocaine.

The authorities released the man, but confirmed he remains under investigation.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: "If you’re concerned about drug-related crime in your area or think someone may be a victim of drug exploitation, please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

"You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."