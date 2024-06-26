Aylesbury man, 18, charged after delivery driver is hospitalised in suspected knife attack
Tyla Sinfield, 18, of Park Street, Aylesbury, was charged on Thursday (20 June) with one count of Section 18 GBH wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed his charges are linked to the assault of a delivery driver in the county town.
A delivery driver needed hospital treatment for injuries suffered following an assault near Vineyard Church on Gatehouse Close.
The man, who is in his 40s, has since been released from hospital, Thames Valley Police confirmed. He was attacked on 18 June and left with a number of injuries.
Sinfield appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was remanded to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 16 July.