Aylesbury man, 18, charged after delivery driver is hospitalised in suspected knife attack

A man from Aylesbury has been named and charged by the authorities in connection with an assault that left an individual needing hospital treatment.

Tyla Sinfield, 18, of Park Street, Aylesbury, was charged on Thursday (20 June) with one count of Section 18 GBH wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed his charges are linked to the assault of a delivery driver in the county town.

A delivery driver needed hospital treatment for injuries suffered following an assault near Vineyard Church on Gatehouse Close.

He was charged by the police last week

The man, who is in his 40s, has since been released from hospital, Thames Valley Police confirmed. He was attacked on 18 June and left with a number of injuries.