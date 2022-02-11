Aylesbury fraudster jailed for stealing millions in 20-year Ponzi scam

An Aylesbury fraudster has been jailed for more than five years after pleading guilty to running a 20-year Ponzi scheme through which he stole millions of pounds.

Stephen Grail, aged 58, of Douglas Road, Aylesbury, appeared at St Albans Crown Court today (Friday 11 February) on charges of theft, obtaining property by deception and fraud by abuse of position.

He was sentenced to five years and 11 months in prison.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Courts

A Ponzi scheme is an investment fraud that pays existing investors with funds collected from new investors. Ponzi scheme organisers claim to invest victims’ money and generate high returns. However with little or no legitimate earnings, Ponzi schemes require a constant flow of new money to survive.

The ex-financial advisor used his position to target victims and channel their money into his own bank accounts, stealing around £1.65m between January 1997 and September 2018.

Investigator Alan Mordey, from Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Serious Fraud and Cyber Unit, said: “For nearly 20 years Grail operated a Ponzi scheme, taking money from his victims claiming that he was investing it in pensions and loans for them, whilst using their money to pay bogus ‘interest’ payments to other victims. The stolen money was used to fund his lifestyle and prop up his failing business. He provided his victims with fake documentation showing that their investments had risen, or to support his claim that loans had been made. What pension investments he did make he later raided funnelling the money into his own accounts.”