Aylesbury fly-tipper also convicted for drug-related crimes handed £3k fine

A man caught fly-tipping in Aylesbury has been fined while he is serving a jail sentence for other convictions.

Kenny Lee Madgwick, 34, currently residing at HMP Stocken, was previously convicted for being in possession of class A drugs and intent to supply illegal substances.

He has now been fined £3,275.92 for committing two fly-tipping offences in Buckinghamshire.

Madgwick admitted fly-tipping a load of waste at Westfield Road, Long Crendon, and depositing waste illegally at Southern Road, Aylesbury, later in the year.

One of the two fly-tipping incidents investigated by the council

The 34-year-old told High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (24 July) that he intended to pick up the waste later, but could not due to being arrested for unrelated offences that day.

Bucks Council says it was tipped off by people reporting the fly-tipping in Long Crendon via its online 'Fix My Street’ website.

When an official representing arrived at the scene they found a mattresses, a fridge, a fencing trellis panel and a large quantity of rubbish.

Bucks Council cleared the waste and was able to connect some of the materials to a business operating outside the county.

Bucks Council had to clear the waste

Madgwick told the council’s enforcement team that that he had lent the van to someone else and that most of the dumped waste was in it when it was returned to him. He had added his own fridge and decided to dump all the waste so he could use the van the next day.

The authority was also able to link the vehicle used to dump further waste in Aylesbury to Madgwick. He told officials that he was forced to dump items after his vehicle had a mechanical failure.

He said he had intended to fix the vehicle and remove the waste, but could not as he was serving time at HMP Bullingdon for other crimes.

Presiding at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Sharma fined Madgwick £440 for both the first and for the second offence and awarded full clean-up and investigation costs to Buckinghamshire Council who brought the prosecution, to a total of £885.42 for the first case and £1,158.40 for the second. Madgwick was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “This case underlines Buckinghamshire Council’s Zero Tolerance of fly-tipping. This defendant has been held accountable despite giving a multitude of excuses for his conduct.

“We are pleased that the council’s swift response helped restore both sites to the clean state we would all expect, but as ever, we would rather see the clean-up and investigation costs spent on essential services for the community rather than in responding to these needless criminal offences.”

Bucks Council encourages people who can prove that someone is illegally fly-tipping, or dumping rubbish in other ways, to contact its enforcement team via email.

Fly-tipping can also be reported via the council’s ‘fix my street’ online service here.