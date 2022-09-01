Aylesbury drug dealing duo jailed on cocaine and heroin charges
Two men who admitted to drug dealing charges in Aylesbury have both been sentenced to jail.
Steven Unsworth, 37, of Blackwater Drive, Aylesbury pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug.
Richard Jackson, 37, of Oxford Road, Aylesbury pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
Unsworth ran away from police officers when heading towards Aylesbury town centre.
Thames Valley Police officers spotted him chucking a pot containing cocaine and heroin as he made his escape.
Both were sentenced in relation to the incident on Tuesday (30 August) at Aylesbury Crown Court.
Unsworth has been sentenced to five years and six months’ imprisonment, Jackson will serve two years and eight months behind bars.
It was on 16 June last year when the duo were approached by the police.
Officers advanced towards them when they were walking down Walton Street towards Aylesbury town centre.
As officers pulled alongside the pair, Unsworth ran off.
He threw away what Thames Valley Police has described as a “pot” containing wraps of cocaine.
They also found heroin in the pot, the illegal drugs were worth around £270, according to Thames Valley Police.
Several months later they were both charged on 31 May, 2022.
Investigating officer, PC Ben McNeill, of the Aylesbury Stronghold Team, said: “Drug dealing in our communities is not acceptable and we will take robust action against those who choose to distribute these substances.
“Unsworth and Jackson will now serve time in prison for their actions and I hope this demonstrates that we will bring offenders to justice.
“If you have information of drug dealing in your area, please call 101 or make a report online.”