Aylesbury drug dealers jailed after police find £8.8k worth of crack cocaine and heroin

Mohammed Hasnain

Two drug dealers living in Aylesbury have been sent to jail after admitting to supplying crack cocaine and heroin in the area.

Mohammed Hasnain, aged 25, Hampden Road, Aylesbury and Saleem Gul, aged 30 of Oak Green, were both jailed following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday.

Hasnain was sentenced to three years’ and four months’ in jail, after he pleaded guilty to one count each of: being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and one count each of being concerned in the supply of heroin, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Gul was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail, after he pleaded guilty to one count each of: being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and one count each of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

Saleem Gul

Thames Valley Police says the pair were dealing class A drugs in the area between July 2023 and February 2024. They were arrested in Prebendal Avenue and convicted in relation to a home where crack cocaine and heroin with a street value of around £8,800 was found, the police force adds.

PC Ben McNeil, of the Bucks Proactive Team, said: “Hasnain and Gul were clearly making significant cash from selling drugs in Aylesbury.

“Following our investigation both men had no option but to plead guilty and I am satisfied that they have both been sentenced to prison.

“We will not tolerate drug dealing within Aylesbury and we will continue to work to take drugs and drug dealers off the streets.”