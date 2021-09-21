Aylesbury drug dealer who ran from police and had £12,000 stashed at home is sentenced to prison

An Aylesbury drug dealer who had nearly £7,000 worth of cannabis in his car and £12,000 stashed in his house has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Keldan Carroll, aged 23, of Shakespeare Way, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count each of; possession with intent to supply a class B drug, being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, possession of a controlled class B drug, driving whilst disqualified and driving whilst uninsured, in a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on 2 August 2021.

At the same court, on Thursday (16/9), Carroll was sentenced to two years and six months’ in prison and was disqualified from driving for an additional two years and three months.

On 28 June this year, officers saw a car behaving suspiciously on Revels Close, Aylesbury, and went to stop it. Carroll ran from the car but was detained by police. The car was not registered or insured by Carroll and he was disqualified from driving.

A large quantity of cannabis was found in the car, worth around £6,800, and following a house search in Shakespeare Way, officers found approximately £12,000 in cash.

Carroll was arrested on the same day, and was charged the following day.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Laurie Twine, based at Aylesbury Police Station, said: “This is yet another example of the Aylesbury Stronghold team targeting those profiting from the sales of illegal drugs.