Aylesbury drug dealer jailed for over six years after officers catch with bags of cannabis and mobile phones

A man from Aylesbury was handed a six-year jail sentence after he admitted to a number of drug offences committed in the Bucks town.

He was initially stopped by officers in Aylesbury who found him to be in possession of multiple bags of cannabis and other criminal items.

Mohammed Junaid, 32, of Belgrade Road, was six years’ and three months imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (24 October).

Mohammed Junaid

Previously, the 32-year-old had pleaded guilty at the same court at a hearing on 27 July to a number of offences. He admitted to one count of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and cannabis. He also admitted to having criminal money, two counts of driving whilst disqualified, and importing cannabis into the UK from abroad.

On June 27, Thames valley Police pulled the Aylesbury man over on Bicester Road for a stop and search. They found multiple bags of cannabis, cash of over two thousand pounds and mobile phones. He was then arrested.

Thames Valley Police states it searched further homes linked to the 32-year-old, uncovering £45,000 worth of Class A and Class B drugs.

After these property searches, Junaid was formally charged.

In addition to this Border Force intercepted packages containing two kilogrammes of cannabis that were being sent to the same properties.

He was charged again, once this was discovered on 28 June.

Investigating officer PC Jake Farrell, said: “I am satisfied that Junaid has been sentenced for his crimes.

“The distribution of drugs is detrimental to our communities and the violence and misery it brings will not be tolerated in Aylesbury.