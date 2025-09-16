Aylesbury drug dealer jailed after using vulnerable woman's home to hoard heroin
Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Tyress Kuba-Ngoma, aged 21, of Friarscroft Way, Aylesbury, was ‘cuckooing’ at a property in the town.
He was spotted by police officers at the home who were carrying out a welfare check.
Police officers restrained the 21-year-old at the site and then searched him, discovering heroin and crack cocaine on his person.
Kuba-Ngoma pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment on the same day.
Thames Valley Police describes cuckooing as when criminals take over someone's home to use it as a base for crime.
Investigating officer, PC Jacob Burridge, of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team, said: “Kuba-Ngoma has admitted to supplying class A drugs in Aylesbury and has now received a substantial custodial sentence.
“This outcome reflects the seriousness of his offending and the harm caused by drug supply in our communities.
“Drugs devastate lives and fuel further criminality. Those who exploit vulnerable people for profit will be relentlessly pursued by Thames Valley Police.
“Kuba-Ngoma exploited a vulnerable woman by ‘cuckooing’ at her home – this is a process in which criminals take over someone’s home to use it as a base for crime, and it will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police.
“The Buckinghamshire Proactive Team remains committed to identifying and disrupting those involved in the supply of illegal substances.
“If you have any information about drug dealing or related criminal activity, please report it to us.
“You can contact Thames Valley Police on 101, submit information online via our website, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”