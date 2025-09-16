Aylesbury drug dealer jailed after using vulnerable woman's home to hoard heroin

A man from Aylesbury has been sent to jail after it was proved that he was exploiting a vulnerable woman to hide his drug dealing activities.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury Crown Court heard that Tyress Kuba-Ngoma, aged 21, of Friarscroft Way, Aylesbury, was ‘cuckooing’ at a property in the town.

He was spotted by police officers at the home who were carrying out a welfare check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers restrained the 21-year-old at the site and then searched him, discovering heroin and crack cocaine on his person.

Tyress Kuba-Ngoma was sentenced to just short of three years in jail

Kuba-Ngoma pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment on the same day.

Thames Valley Police describes cuckooing as when criminals take over someone's home to use it as a base for crime.

Investigating officer, PC Jacob Burridge, of the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team, said: “Kuba-Ngoma has admitted to supplying class A drugs in Aylesbury and has now received a substantial custodial sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This outcome reflects the seriousness of his offending and the harm caused by drug supply in our communities.

“Drugs devastate lives and fuel further criminality. Those who exploit vulnerable people for profit will be relentlessly pursued by Thames Valley Police.

“Kuba-Ngoma exploited a vulnerable woman by ‘cuckooing’ at her home – this is a process in which criminals take over someone’s home to use it as a base for crime, and it will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police.

“The Buckinghamshire Proactive Team remains committed to identifying and disrupting those involved in the supply of illegal substances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information about drug dealing or related criminal activity, please report it to us.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police on 101, submit information online via our website, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”