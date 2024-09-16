Aylesbury drug dealer jailed after police find over £28k worth of cannabis
James House, aged 41, of Grenadier Path, Aylesbury was sentenced to 18 months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday (11 September).
He previously pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply and being in possession of a criminal property at the same court on 6 June.
House was also issued a £187 surcharge, forfeiture of drugs for destruction and forfeiture of £9,985 under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
On Thursday 7 March 2024, House was stopped by Thames Valley Police officers on Bicester Road in Aylesbury. After a search officers found £1,875 in cash and a pot containing cannabis buds on him.
A search of his car uncovered three other containers containing cannabis. He was arrested that day and formally charged by the police the next day.
Thames Valley Police has also confirmed that more cannabis and £9,985 in cash was found at a home linked to House. Police officers recovered around £28,925 worth of drugs during their investigation.
Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This investigation demonstrates that Thames Valley Police is proactive in targeting and prosecuting offenders.
“Our activity aimed at disrupting and pursuing offenders involved in the supply of drugs will be both overt and covert.
“If you have any information around the supply of drugs we would encourage you to report it to us by calling 101 or through the online reporting on our website.”