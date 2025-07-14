An Aylesbury man has been jailed for three years after police found 20 bags of cocaine inside an uninsured vehicle he was driving.

Hile Marashi, 37, of Fuggle Drive in the town was stopped close to his home by police in March, while driving a white Mercedes A class.

Aylesbury Crown Court heard how police suspected Marashi was dealing drugs, and during a stop and search he was found with 20 bags of cocaine and £245 in cash.

The drugs, which police said had an approximate value of £800, were seized, alongside cash and a mobile phone.

Marashi pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cocaine, as well as acquiring, possessing or using criminal property and driving without insurance and while disqualified.

The drugs were forfeited for destruction while the £245 in cash was also forfeited under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Marashi was banned from driving for 33 months and the Mercedes he was driving was retained for auction or destruction.

A spokesperson for the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team, which stopped Marashi said: “Marashi was a member of an Organised Crime Group and he was found in possession of significant amounts of cocaine.

“We are seeking to dismantle the group that he is a part of, we are committed at removing class A drugs from the supply chain, and have done so in this case.”