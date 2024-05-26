Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Aylesbury drug dealer has been hit with a 'significant sentence' after being caught with cocaine while on licence for previous drug offences.

Usman Raja, aged 23, of Crown Leys, Aylesbury, was jailed for five years and six months at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (21/5).

Raja pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely cocaine, and possession of criminal property.

Just before midday on Thursday 18 April this year, Raja was subject to a drug search by police officers in Parton Road.

Usman Raja Photo: TVP

During the search an amount of cocaine was seized from Raja’s vehicle as well as an amount of cash and a mobile phone.

Raja was arrested at the scene and was charged with the offences the following day.

Investigating officer, PC Gary Ratcliffe said: “This is another case that demonstrates Thames Valley Police’s commitment to taking drugs off our streets.

“Our message is clear, if you are a drug dealer you will be arrested, charged and jailed.

“At the time of his arrest, Usman Raja was on prison licence for previous drugs offences, and so the court handed down a significant sentence.