Aylesbury doctor convicted of multiple sexual offences over 13-year period at Stoke Mandeville and High Wycombe hospitals

He was found guilty after a two-week trial
By James Lowson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 16:50 GMT
A doctor from Aylesbury has been found guilty of committing sexual assaults at Bucks hospitals over a prolonged period.

Salman Qureshi, 43, of Eleanor Gardens, Aylesbury, was found unanimously guilty of two counts of sexual assault by penetration, and a further sexual assault charge.

He was convicted yesterday (31 October), following a two-week trial at Aylesbury Crown Court.

He will be sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court

He will be sentenced at the same court on the 29 November.

Thames Valley Police investigated Qureshi’s conduct at Bucks hospitals between 2005 and August 2018. His crimes were committed at Wycombe General Hospital and Stoke Mandeville Hospital during this time period.

He was charged on the 3 September 2019 by postal requisition.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Collette Parker, of Aylesbury Police Station, said: “Qureshi used his trusted position as a Doctor to assault two young women who were in his care.

“We hope this conviction shows that victims of sexual assault can report historical incidents and we will investigate them.”