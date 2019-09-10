Aylesbury doctor charged with sexual offences alleged to have taken place at Stoke Mandeville hospital

A doctor has been charged in connection with sexual offences which occurred in Aylesbury and Wycombe.

A doctor has been charged in connection with sexual offences which occurred in Aylesbury and Wycombe.

Salman Qureshi, aged 39, of Eleanor Gardens, Aylesbury, was charged on Tuesday 3 September with two counts each of sexual assault of a female, and assault of a female over 13 by penetration.

The charges are in connection with incidents which occurred at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury and Wycombe General Hospital, High Wycombe, between September 2005 and August 2018.

He is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court on 13 September.