Aylesbury dealer jailed after 'large amounts' of cocaine are found in property

A drug dealer from Aylesbury has been jailed after he admitted to supplying cocaine in the area.

Yesterday, Jack King, 29, was jailed for being involved in the supply of cocaine and being in possession of criminal property.

At the Aylesbury Crown Court hearing King was sentenced to a total of five years and seven months’ imprisonment. He admitted to the offences at a previous hearing at the same court.

On 17 May this year, King was arrested after police officers saw him conducting what they believed to be a drug deal. Thames Valley Police says he initially evaded arrest and was stopped after a foot chase. When he was apprehended by officers, Thames Valley Police says that discarded cocaine was also found nearby.

A search of a home linked to King, led to police officers discovering what Thames Valley Police has described as a large amount of cocaine and drug supply paraphernalia, plus £1,700 in cash.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, from the Buckinghamshire Proactive Team, said: “King has pleaded guilty to supplying class A drugs in Aylesbury, and I am pleased that the courts have sentenced him to a lengthy term of imprisonment.

“The supply of drugs causes great harm to people in our communities, particularly those most vulnerable to exploitation.

“The Buckinghamshire Proactive team will continue to pursue dealers and seek to bring them to justice.

“The public plays a vital role in providing intelligence to help us commence proactive investigations.

“If you have any information about drug dealing in your community, you can report this confidentially by calling us on 101, or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“You can also report information online via our website.”