Aylesbury Crown Court: Six men jailed and deported for running cannabis factory in Bucks

Six men who ran a cannabis factory in Bucks were given one-year jail sentences at Aylesbury Crown Court.

Confirmed at a hearing yesterday (1 March), all six will be deported at the end of their sentence, the court heard.

Genjan Bardhoku, 28, Amarildo Jahaj, 26, Aristid Kola, 26, Albion Laki, 24, Yurido Racrku, 23, and Ari Sinanaj, , all of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to drug related offences.

They admitted to being concerned in the production of a controlled class B drug.

Thames Valley Police report that the six were involved with a large scale cannabis factory found in Burners Lane, Milton Keynes on 27 January this year.

The police broke into the site after obtaining a warrant to search the area for drug production.

Officers found between 30kg and 40kg of cannabis and all equipment needed for a cannabis factory.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tania Wasilewski-Norman, part of the Drugs Task Force said: “Thames Valley Police take all drugs offences seriously and will endeavour to prosecute those that commit such offences.

“The impact of drugs is a huge burden on the wider public and will often lead to further offences being committed.

“We aim to make the Thames Valley a hostile area for drug cultivation and dealing and will work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.