Aylesbury cocaine dealer jailed after police find weapons and designer clothes in his home

A cocaine dealer living in Aylesbury has been jailed after a police investigation led to class A drugs being recovered from his home.

On Wednesday 1 May, Josh Dixon, 22, of Blanchard Terrace, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to supply cocaine, at Amersham Crown Court.

He was sentenced to three years and nine months’ imprisonment at the same court on Thursday (11 July).

Dixon was tracked by Thames Valley Police officers who thought they saw him complete a drug deal. On 7 March 2022 he was spotted by the officers on his Aylesbury estate, they searched his car and found wraps of cocaine.

A further search of Dixon’s home uncovered £2,400 in cash, a wrap of cocaine, offensive weapons, multiple mobile phones and designer clothes worth almost £1,500.

He was charged in connection with the investigation on 18 December, 2023.

Investigating officer PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “This is a welcome result that shows all those that think it’s acceptable to peddle drugs through our community will be identified, investigated and put before the courts.

“In this case, we saw Dixon not only be involved in the supply of Class A drugs, but also exploit a vulnerable young person to support his criminal enterprise. This type of disregard for the law and other people will not be tolerated and perpetrators will be dealt with robustly.

“We will continue to disrupt drugs supply in Aylesbury and bring offenders to justice.

“I urge anyone with information or concerns around drug activity in their area to please report it to us via 101 or the Thames Valley Police website.

“Your information is important in helping us to build a picture of what is happening and take action.”