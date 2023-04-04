News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury boy, 16, charged with string of offences including possessing an imitation firearm and knife after Milton Keynes burglary

Police were called to an aggravated burglary on Sunday evening (2/4)

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read

A 16-year-old boy from Aylesbury has been charged with a string of offences including possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after a burglary in Milton Keynes at the weekend.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers were called at around 8.55pm on Sunday (2/4) to a report of a burglary in Aldrich Drive, MK.

Officers attended and a 16-year-old boy was arrested and has since been charged in relation to the investigation.

Police
The teenager, from Aylesbury, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with two counts of assault by beating and one count each of; aggravated burglary, driving a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance, possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, and taking a motor vehicle without the owners consent.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court today (4/4).