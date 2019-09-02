Aylesbury 18-year-old convicted of attempted murder and possession of a firearm

Dylan Madden, aged 18, of Mandeville Road, Aylesbury, was convicted at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (29/8) of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A jury found him guilty by unanimous decision following a two week trial at the same court.

It relates to an incident at around 1am on 10 December last year in an alley off North Drive, Aylesbury, when the victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot, sustaining injuries to his hand, face and body.

Madden was charged on 13 March this year.

Officer in the case, DC Suzie Price, of Force CID at Aylesbury police station, said: “This was a long and complex investigation.

“This incident was isolated and Madden was known to the victim.

“I hope that this conviction will serve as a deterrent to others who think they can use violence and intimidation within the Thames Valley.”

Madden will be sentenced at Aylesbury Crown Court on 27 September.