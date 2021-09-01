Authorities issue civil injunction in Aylesbury banning man who exploited the vulnerable for drug use

A civil injunction was issued by the Thames Valley Police in Aylesbury yesterday (31 August), banning a man from frequenting the home of vulnerable adults.

Officers say, the offender used a home which belonged to vulnerable adults to use drugs, taking advantage of the occupants.

As well as completing illegal drug use on the property, a Thames Valley Police spokesperson advised the man also took money from these people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police officers have banned a man from entering the West of Aylesbury

The man is now banned from contacting the people involved and cannot enter the West area of Aylesbury for three years.

PC Elworthy of the Aylesbury Neighbourhood proactive team said: "We do not tolerate the exploitation of vulnerable persons or drug use in Aylesbury and will work tirelessly with our partner agencies to protect people at risk and eradicate the use of drugs."

Exploiting vulnerable people is common within illegal drug-related activity.

An act known as 'cuckooing' has occured within Aylesbury's policing area, where criminals will use the home of a vulnerable person as a base to deal drugs from.