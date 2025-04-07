Attempted murder arrest made in Aylesbury after man is hospitalised with stab wounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing was reported in Aylesbury yesterday.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that an individual was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Aylesbury yesterday.

His arrest relates to an incident in Grafton Road where at around 3.30pm yesterday emergency responders were sent to the estate.

They found a man who was seriously injured with stab wounds. Since being rushed to hospital, Thames Valley Police has confirmed the man is still receiving treatment, but is currently in a stable condition.

A police watch has been set up in the area

The force has also announced that the arrested man is a 42-year-old from Aylesbury who is still being held in police custody.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a scene watch remains in place within the neighbourhood and the authorities are likely to continue observing the area tomorrow as well.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Chris Birtles said: “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed what happened or the actions following the stabbing to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would particularly like to hear from anybody who may have dash-cam footage which may have captured the incident to contact us.

“One man has sustained stab wounds to his back and is in a serious but stable condition.

“We have made one arrest at this early stage of the investigation, we are confident that there is no wider risk to the public and that the victim and offender are known to each other.

“I know that incidents such as this cause concern in the local community, but I would like to reassure the public that we are making progress in this investigation.

“Anybody with any information that may assist us is urged to contact Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250167613.

“If you don’t want to speak directly with police, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”