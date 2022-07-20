Attempted murder arrest made after woman is attacked with a knife in Bicester

A woman in her 30s was assaulted in a home on Fakenham Street between 4.20am and 4.30am where a knife was used.

Thames Valley Police intelligence states that a group of three to four black men and a white man all aged between 18 and 25-years-old, were responsible for the attack.

Two arrests were made yesterday

Yesterday, a 45-year-old man from Bicester has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit Grievous Bodily Harm.

Also, an 18-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of committing attempted murder.

Both men remain in police custody.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector James Holden-White, of Cherwell and West Oxfordshire CID, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information about what happened to please come forward.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation but have no concerns at this time that there is a risk to the wider public.

“Anyone with information can contact us online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43220318621.