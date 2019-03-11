Arsonists target outbuildings and steal trucks from site in Thame

Outbuildings were set on fire and tipper trucks were stolen during incidents in Thame over the weekend.

Police are appealing for information following the arson and burglary which happened between 10.50pm on Saturday March 9 and 4am the following day.

Thames Valley Police library image

The incidents happened at a site in Christmas Lane when criminals set multiple outbuildings on fire and stole a number of tipper trucks.

Nobody was injured and police say there are currently no descriptions available of the culprits.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Stephanie Barras-Thompson said: “We are carrying out an investigation into the circumstances of this incident, and would like to speak to anyone with any information about it.”

If you saw a number of trucks driving away from the site, or have any other information which you think could help the police call 101, quoting reference number 43190074016.