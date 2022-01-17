Arsenal Fan TV man has jail term for violent stalking tripled after Aylesbury court case

An Arsenal Fan TV regular has had his prison sentence handed down by an Aylesbury court tripled after violently stalking, assaulting and kidnapping his former partner.

Liam Goodenough - who is known for his passionate rants on the AFTV YouTube channel under the nickname 'DT' - was handed his initial 12-month sentence at Aylesbury Crown Court on November 5 2021. Goodenough, who had been detained in Aylesbury after being arrested, was also given a restraining order for 10 years.

A decision to increase the sentence followed a referral to the Court of Appeal by the Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP.

Court

A report on gov.uk states: "Liam Goodenough, 42, stalked his former partner as she went on a date, jealously sending the victim’s brother messages threatening suicide and demanding to know the location of the victim. Using a tracking feature on her phone, Goodenough drove to the hotel the victim was staying at and verbally abused her, as well as assaulting her companion. He then proceeded to photograph her in a state of undress.

"Goodenough dragged the victim out of the hotel room to his car, suggesting he had a knife and that her son was in the vehicle. However, when she realised that her son was not in the car she tried to escape. A bystander intervened and the victim was able to get out of the car, while Goodenough escaped."

Goodenough's 12-month sentence was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme. And on January 13 it was found to be unduly lenient and increased to three years.

Solicitor General, Alex Chalk QC MP said: "Goodenough subjected the victim to a shocking and frightening ordeal. I referred his sentence because I considered it did not reflect the gravity of the offending and was unduly lenient. I am glad that the Court of Appeal agrees."