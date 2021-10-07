Arrest made in connection to wrecked CCTV camera at former Aylesbury golf club
A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection to an act of vandalism at a former Aylesbury golf club.
At the old Aylesbury Park Golf Club site a CCTV camera was badly damaged by an offender using a rock.
The 55-year-old who is from Aylesbury, was cuffed on Tuesday (October 5), and has now been released on bail until November 2.
He faces charges relating to an incident which took place last month, when someone threw a rock at the security camera leaving it badly damaged, according to Thames Valley Police reports.
Officers suspect the rock was thrown at roughly 6:15pm on September 19.