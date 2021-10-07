Arrest made in connection to wrecked CCTV camera at former Aylesbury golf club

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 2:11 pm

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage in connection to an act of vandalism at a former Aylesbury golf club.

At the old Aylesbury Park Golf Club site a CCTV camera was badly damaged by an offender using a rock.

The 55-year-old who is from Aylesbury, was cuffed on Tuesday (October 5), and has now been released on bail until November 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

An arrest was made on Tuesday October 5

He faces charges relating to an incident which took place last month, when someone threw a rock at the security camera leaving it badly damaged, according to Thames Valley Police reports.

Officers suspect the rock was thrown at roughly 6:15pm on September 19.