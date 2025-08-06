Arrest made in Aylesbury as police launch appeal to return stolen bike to owner

Police officers have recovered this bike

A male has been arrested in Aylesbury suspected of stealing a bike in the town.

A male was arrested yesterday in Aylesbury town centre, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

The police force has also released images of a bike it recovered in connection with the arrest. An appeal has been launched by the force to help return the bike to its rightful owner. It is believed that the bike was stolen.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “If you have any information regarding the bike, please call 101 and quote 43250397289.”