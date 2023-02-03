News you can trust since 1832
Arrest made as police launch rape investigation in Buckingham

The offence happened between 1 and 2am on January 29th

By James Lowson
19 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 11:26am

A rape investigation has been launched in Buckingham in connection to a late night incident.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of rape in connection to an offence in Market Hill.

Between 1 and 2am on Sunday morning (29 January), the offence happened inside a property in Market Hill.

One arrest has been made in connection to the incident
Prior to the offence, the attacker and the victim met on a night out.

A 25-year-old man from Buckingham has been arrested on suspicion of rape. He has been released on bail until 30 April, Thames Valley Police confirmed today (3 February).

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Declan Rogers said: “I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything unusual or suspicious in Market Hill between about 1am and 2am on Sunday to contact the police, no matter how insignificant you think the information you have is.

“The easiest way to contact the force is by visiting our website or calling 101, quoting investigation reference number 43230043231.

“Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online.”