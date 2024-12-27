Arrest made as police end six-month search for man wanted on recall to Aylesbury Vale prison

The man had been missing for six months

An arrest has been made and Thames Valley Police has confirmed it is no longer searching for a wanted man who went missing from the Aylesbury Vale area.

Thames Valley Police has ended its search for Marcus Aaron Yeldham. He was reported as missing from HMP Spring Hill located in Edgcott, Grendon Underwood on December 27.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: “A 45-year-old man from Swansea has been arrested on suspicion of being unlawfully at large, assaulting a police officer and possession of a class A drug, namely heroin.”

A social media appeal was launched to help locate Yeldham on December 27, he had been missing since December 23.