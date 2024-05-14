Arrest made as police end search for second wanted man who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale Prison
Naqash Hussain, 34, absconded from HMP Springhill in Edgcott on 5 May.
This afternoon (14 May), Thames Valley Police has confirmed the end of its search for the 34-year-old. Yesterday, in connection to the police manhunt a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unlawfully at large.
Hussain was one of two inmates at HMP Springhill who were reported as missing on 5 May. Sean Downes was also reported as missing from the jail between Aylesbury and Buckingham.
Thames Valley Police confirmed it was no longer searching for Downes last Wednesday (8 May), when an individual was arrested in connection to its investigation.
A police force spokesperson said this afternoon in relation to the Hussain search: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for information and would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.”