Arrest made as police end search for second wanted man who absconded from an Aylesbury Vale Prison

By James Lowson
Published 14th May 2024, 16:36 BST
Thames Valley Police has ended its search for a wanted man who absconded from a prison in Aylesbury Vale.

Naqash Hussain, 34, absconded from HMP Springhill in Edgcott on 5 May.

This afternoon (14 May), Thames Valley Police has confirmed the end of its search for the 34-year-old. Yesterday, in connection to the police manhunt a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unlawfully at large.

Hussain was one of two inmates at HMP Springhill who were reported as missing on 5 May. Sean Downes was also reported as missing from the jail between Aylesbury and Buckingham.

A man was arrested yesterday

Thames Valley Police confirmed it was no longer searching for Downes last Wednesday (8 May), when an individual was arrested in connection to its investigation.

A police force spokesperson said this afternoon in relation to the Hussain search: “Thames Valley Police is no longer appealing for information and would like to thank the media and public for their assistance.”