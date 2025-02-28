Arrest made as police end search for man wanted on recall to prison near Aylesbury
Police have ended their search for a man who was wanted on recall to Spring Hill prison near Aylesbury.
Michael Gilworth, 38, escaped from the open jail at 8.45pm on February 27.
Gilworth was jailed for 10 years in 2020 after raiding a convenience store and threatening a shop worker with a knife in Tameside, a borough in Greater Manchester.
This afternoon, Thames Valley Police confirmed its search for Gilworth had ended and one arrest had been made in connection with the manhunt.
A police force spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently in police custody.”