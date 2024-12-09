Arrest made as police end search for man wanted at Aylesbury Vale prison
Thames Valley Police has confirmed it ended its search for an individual who is wanted at an Aylesbury Vale prison.
This afternoon (18 December), Thames Valley Police confirmed it was no longer searching for Ade Apata Omisore.
He was previously suspected of absconding from Spring Hill Prison in Grendon Underwood.
A spokesperson for the police force said: “A 35-year-old man, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of escape from lawful custody. He has been remanded to prison.”