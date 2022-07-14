Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted behind Wilko in Aylesbury town centre

A man has been arrested on a sexual assault charge in connection to an incident reported in Aylesbury town centre this week.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 5:23 pm

A 34-year-old has been arrested in connection to an incident which happened behind Wilko on Tuesday (12 July) at around 5:15pm.

He has been released on police bail while investigations are ongoing, Thames Valley Police confirms.

A woman in her 30s was sexually assaulted on Britannia Street behind the store.

After the incident members of the public confronted the offender, who according to witness reports became agitated and argumentative.

Thames Valley Police reports that many people in town provided statements, but it still wants to hear from more people who may have witnessed the attack.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Sandrine Bonomo-Fox, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in this area during this time and witnessed anything, or have any footage, to please get in touch.

“You can get in touch by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220307670.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”