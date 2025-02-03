Arrest made after woman and child are followed home in Buckingham

A man was arrested this weekend

An arrest was made in Buckingham on Saturday (1 February), after a woman and her child were followed home.

Thames Valley Police officers were told that the pair were followed from the bus stop in London Road. During the incident, the man who was following them tried to talk to the pair and attempted to hold the boy’s hand.

In connection with the incident a 37-year-old man from Buckingham was arrested and held in police custody overnight.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector Amy Fox said: “We are aware of reports of a man in Buckingham knocking on people’s doors, approaching members of the public, making comments towards them and loitering.

“These reports have happened in and around Lace Hill, Bourton Park and Stratford Road. If you have experienced anything like this, please report it to us.

"This is in no way connected to a recent and tragic unexplained death yesterday in Mitre Street. If you have any concerns relating to this public order incident, please refrain from posting them on social media and report them to police instead.

“If you have any other information or doorbell footage of incidents like this one, please get in touch. You can call 101 or make an online report, via our website, quoting 43250053284.”