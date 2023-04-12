Arrest made after man was propositioning women by canal in Wendover
Police confirmed the arrest this afternoon
A man has been arrested in connection to reports of ‘propositioning’ taking place by Wendover Arm Canal.
Thames Valley Police received reports stating a man was approaching women in Wendover.
In connection to the case one male was arrested today (12 April).
A police spokesman said: “We have received reports relating to a male approaching females by the canal in Wendover, propositioning his victims. Today we made an arrest in relation to this enquiry. If you have been approached in a similar manner please call 101 and quote ref 43230130383.”