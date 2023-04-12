Man jumped out of car, punched woman and stole her phone before speeding off in Tring

Man jumped out of car, punched woman and stole her phone before speeding off in ...

A police spokesman said: “We have received reports relating to a male approaching females by the canal in Wendover, propositioning his victims. Today we made an arrest in relation to this enquiry. If you have been approached in a similar manner please call 101 and quote ref 43230130383.”