Arrest made after man was propositioning women by canal in Wendover

Police confirmed the arrest this afternoon

By James Lowson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read

A man has been arrested in connection to reports of ‘propositioning’ taking place by Wendover Arm Canal.

Thames Valley Police received reports stating a man was approaching women in Wendover.

In connection to the case one male was arrested today (12 April).

Police want to hear from others who may have been approached in a similar wayPolice want to hear from others who may have been approached in a similar way
A police spokesman said: “We have received reports relating to a male approaching females by the canal in Wendover, propositioning his victims. Today we made an arrest in relation to this enquiry. If you have been approached in a similar manner please call 101 and quote ref 43230130383.”