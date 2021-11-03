Arrest made after indecent exposure incident in Aylesbury's Vale Park

An arrest has been made as police investigate an incident of indecent exposure in Aylesbury's popular Vale Park on Wednesday morning.

At around 8.50am on Wednesday (3/11) the offender was reported to be exposing himself by the public toilets to passers-by.

Investigating officer PC Holly Andrews, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area at this time and has information to please get in touch, by either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43210496171.

The incident happened at the public toilets in Vale Park, Aylesbury