Arrest made after alleged attack on police officer at busy Aylesbury junction

One man was arrested in Aylesbury on Tuesday (2 July) on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

At around 8.50am that morning witnesses saw a man being handcuffed by police officers at the junction of the Kingsbrook area of Aylesbury.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed its officers were in the area to deal with a ‘welfare incident’.

Police officers define welfare incidents as times when it is believed that there is an immediate risk to life, or someone is at risk of significant harm.

Thames Valley Police stated the arrested man was apprehended on the junction at Douglas Road and Bellingham Way.

A police force spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault against an off-duty officer, assault of a police officer and obstruction of a highway.