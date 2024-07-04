Arrest made after alleged attack on police officer at busy Aylesbury junction
At around 8.50am that morning witnesses saw a man being handcuffed by police officers at the junction of the Kingsbrook area of Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed its officers were in the area to deal with a ‘welfare incident’.
Police officers define welfare incidents as times when it is believed that there is an immediate risk to life, or someone is at risk of significant harm.
Thames Valley Police stated the arrested man was apprehended on the junction at Douglas Road and Bellingham Way.
A police force spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault against an off-duty officer, assault of a police officer and obstruction of a highway.
“Anyone with information or dash-cam footage should call 101 or report online, quoting 43240311735.”