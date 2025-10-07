Armed police swoop on busy Aylesbury petrol station to deal with ongoing incident

Police tape editorial image. Photo: Archive

Armed police have swooped on a busy Aylesbury petrol station to deal with an ongoing incident.

Police are currently at the scene of what eyewitnesses have described as an attempted robbery in progress at the petrol station on the corner of Oakfield Road and Tring Road.

The garage, which is one of the busiest in Aylesbury, is on lockdown as police surround the building.

Eyewitnesses claim a robbery was in progress with the offender/s potentially locked inside.

As of 8.30pm officers remain at the scene.

More on this as we get it.