Police are investigating reports of an assault in Haddenham.

Police, along with armed officers, were called to the scene in Barn Owl Lane at around 6.30am yesterday (Sunday) where they arrested the man.

He has since been released.

Police are continuing to investigate. Image submitted.

Officers say no firearms were discharged by anyone in the property or by armed police.

Following speculation on social media, they have reassured residents they are continuing to investigate and there is no risk to the wider public.

They are appealing for witnesses and information.