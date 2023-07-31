News you can trust since 1832
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch: Mum rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in baby swing
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage

Armed police called to Haddenham address following reports of assault

Police, along with armed officers, were called to the scene in Barn Owl Lane
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Jul 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read

Police are investigating reports of an assault in Haddenham.

Police, along with armed officers, were called to the scene in Barn Owl Lane at around 6.30am yesterday (Sunday) where they arrested the man.

He has since been released.

Police are continuing to investigate. Image submitted.Police are continuing to investigate. Image submitted.
Police are continuing to investigate. Image submitted.
Most Popular

Officers say no firearms were discharged by anyone in the property or by armed police.

Following speculation on social media, they have reassured residents they are continuing to investigate and there is no risk to the wider public.

They are appealing for witnesses and information.

To get in touch call 101 or visit the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 448 of 30 July